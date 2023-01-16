January 16, 2023 - 9:13pm
City Republican Committee seeks Ward 2 and 3 candidates
posted by Press Release in news, city council election, City Republican Committee, batavia.
Press Release:
The City of Batavia Republican Committee is seeking interested candidates for City Council Wards 2 and 3 for this year's election.
Candidates must be resgistered Republicans and residents of the wards in which they intend to represent -- either Ward 2 or Ward 3.
All qualified individuals seeking to serve in this honorable role are to submit a letter of interest to Committee Chairman Richard Richmond by Feb. 1. Send letters to: City of Batavia Republican Committee, P.O. Box 260, Batavia, NY, 14021.
