City Republicans' chicken BBQ is Sunday at town firehall

Press release:

The City of Batavia Republican Committee will be holding a Chiavetta's chicken barbeque from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 26) at the Town of Batavia Firehall on Lewiston Road.

Tickets are $12 and can be obtained in advance at Batavia Marine & Sporting Goods, 411 West Main St.

Dinners will be available on a drive-through basis only.

Proceeds will be used to benefit the committee's campaign efforts.