Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 20, 2021 - 11:59am

City Republicans' chicken BBQ is Sunday at town firehall

posted by Press Release in news, city of batavia republican committee.

Press release:

The City of Batavia Republican Committee will be holding a Chiavetta's chicken barbeque from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 26) at the Town of Batavia Firehall on Lewiston Road.

Tickets are $12 and can be obtained in advance at Batavia Marine & Sporting Goods, 411 West Main St.

Dinners will be available on a drive-through basis only.

Proceeds will be used to benefit the committee's campaign efforts.

Comments

Calendar

September 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button