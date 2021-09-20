September 20, 2021 - 11:59am
City Republicans' chicken BBQ is Sunday at town firehall
Press release:
The City of Batavia Republican Committee will be holding a Chiavetta's chicken barbeque from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 26) at the Town of Batavia Firehall on Lewiston Road.
Tickets are $12 and can be obtained in advance at Batavia Marine & Sporting Goods, 411 West Main St.
Dinners will be available on a drive-through basis only.
Proceeds will be used to benefit the committee's campaign efforts.
