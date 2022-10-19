City stabbing Tuesday night being investigated

Press Release

At roughly 9:38 pm on Tuesday October 18th the City of Batavia Police Department, City of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy EMS were dispatched to Highland Park for a reported stabbing. Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was stabbed somewhere on Jackson Street at roughly 9:30 pm.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt. The victim was transported to a hospital where they are seeking medical treatment for their injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at (585)345-6350, the Batavia Police Department's confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370 or by clicking the tip button.

No further details will be released at this time due to this being an ongoing investigation.



