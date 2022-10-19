Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 19, 2022 - 12:17am

City stabbing Tuesday night being investigated

posted by Press Release in news, City of Batavia Police Department, stabbing.

Press Release

At roughly 9:38 pm on Tuesday October 18th the City of Batavia Police Department, City of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy EMS were dispatched to Highland Park for a reported stabbing. Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was stabbed somewhere on Jackson Street at roughly 9:30 pm.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt. The victim was transported to a hospital where they are seeking medical treatment for their injuries.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at (585)345-6350, the Batavia Police Department's confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370 or by clicking the tip button

No further details will be released at this time due to this being an ongoing investigation. 

\

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break