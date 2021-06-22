City to close three streets tomorrow and Monday for paving: Chase Park, Fisher Park and North Spruce

From the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

On Wednesday, June 23 and Monday, June 28 Chase Park, Fisher Park and North Spruce Street will be closed to all through traffic, for a two-course pavement operation. Residents are asked to not park in the street on these two days.

All motorists that regularly use these streets are asked to seek alternative routes while the closures are in place.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance and ask to speak to the Superintendent or Streets Supervisor at (585) 345-6400, opt. 1, if you have any questions.