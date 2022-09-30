City to distribute flyers regarding lead pipes and water quality

Press Release

The City of Batavia Water Department would like to inform residents to be on the lookout for a lead-related service flyer in the mail along with their water bill. In accordance with the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Revision, the City must develop an inventory of the material of both the public and private portions of each service line in the City’s water system.

The City wishes to reassure its residents that the water is safe to drink. An effective corrosion control procedure is used to reduce the possibility of lead existence in City water. Regular testing yields levels that are consistently lower than the EPA action threshold for lead.

Residents’ participation in developing this inventory is greatly appreciated.

A copy of the flyer can be found on the City of Batavia’s website