Come on out to the Community Garden and get growin'

Submitted photos and press release:

Would you like to try growing your own vegetables this summer? There are still ready-for-planting raised beds available at the City of Batavia Community Garden.

Whether you are a novice or seasoned gardener we welcome you to join us at MacArthur Park. There are trained Master Gardeners on hand to assist you in the all natural square foot methods of gardening.

There is a modest fee to lease your personal garden space:

4’x 4’ -- $20

4’x8’ -- $30

10’x2’ -- Accessible raised trough bed is $25

Arrangements can be made if the fee presents a hardship.

Various herbs, greens, raspberries and cutting flowers are grown for all gardeners to share as well. And gardeners with an abundant harvest will often share what they’ve grown. All needed tools and water are on hand to make your efforts a success. Seed sharing and a garden library are available on site as well.

Come and experience the joy of planting, watching things grow, and adding your own fresh nutritious vegetables to your daily fare.

Call City Hall to find out what beds are available, (585) 345-6325. You can find the application on the City of Batavia website. There is a community garden tag when you search for forms. You may also pick up an application at City Hall.

Visit our Facebook page: The City of Batavia Community Garden.

For more information contact:

The City of Batavia Office of Public Works Administration