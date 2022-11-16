Community Action accepting applications for Harvest Dinner program

Press release:

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee has opened registration for the Harvest Dinner program.

Income-eligible Genesee County residents who qualify will receive a food box and Aldi’s gift card.

To reserve a registration appointment, please call (585) 343-7798. ID for all household members and current proof of income is required at the time of your visit. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Organizations referring multiple clients should contact case manager David Dodge at (585)343-7798 x 114.

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and has served low-income and disadvantaged families for over forty years. Community Action programs are designed to empower as well as provide opportunity to those who are not yet self-sufficient.