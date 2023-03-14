Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 14, 2023 - 4:10pm

Community Action and M&T Bank offering free financial wellness workshop

posted by Press Release in Community Action of Orleans and Genesee, M&T Bank, batavia, news.

Press release:

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee is partnering with M&T Bankís Financial Education Center to offer a free financial wellness workshop. Visitors will have access to information on a variety of topics, such as budgeting, credit management, building wealth, retirement, and more.

The class will be held at 5073 Clinton St. Rd, Batavia, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 11 am. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, contact David Dodge at (585) 343-7798 ext. 114 or email [email protected].

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and has served low-income and disadvantaged families since 1965. Community Action programs are designed to empower as well as provide opportunities to those who are not yet self-sufficient

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break