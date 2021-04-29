Local Matters

April 29, 2021 - 1:04pm

Community Action Angels present 'Journey to Resilience' May 14, proceeds benefit BCSD Community Closet

posted by Press Release in news, Journey to Resilience, community action angels, Batavia Community Schools, Batavia City School District Community Closet, community action of Orleans & Genesee.

Press release:                                                          

Community Action Angels present "Journey to Resilience" from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 14th, at the Engagement Center at Robert Morris School in the City of Batavia.

The evening will offer inspirational stories and songs -- voices of survival -- from trauma to transformation.

Tickets are $10 each, available at Community Action of Orleans & Genesee, 5073 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. Call (585) 343-7798 for more information.

Proceeds benefit Batavia City School District Community Closet and Children’s Emergency Fund -- helping those in need.

It will featuring original poetry written and read by Jacqueline Fields.

A motivational story and music by Elly Riber.

Foreword by Pat Standish; also featuring Michelle Figueroa and Julie Wasilewski.

The school is located at 80 Union St.; the engagement center is near the bus loop entrance. Look for balloons.

This event is being held in partnership with Batavia Community Schools.

