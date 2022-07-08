Community Action collecting personal and household items for people in immediate need

Press release:

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee has announced an agency-wide effort to collect personal care items that will be distributed to community members when they are facing an immediate need.

The agency will be collecting personal and household items such as deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products and toiletries for the entire month of July. These items will be used to assist those facing emergencies such as fires, domestic violence, job loss, and more.

Donations can be made in person at:

5073 Clinton Street Road,

Batavia, NY 14020

(585) 343-7798

For additional information, or to make a financial contribution, please visit our website at www.caoginc.org.