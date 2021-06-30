Community Action of Orleans and Genesee receives Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging Grant

Press release:

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee has received a $155,500 grant from the Muriel H. Marshall Fund through the Rochester Area Community Foundation for its “Door Through Door” specialized transportation program in Genesee County.

This funding will apply to the July 2021 through June 2022 program year.

“This funding has allowed us to continue these critical services for elderly and frail residents of Genesee County, despite the rising costs of fuel and insurance along with decreased ridership due to COVID,” says Executive Director of Community Action, Renee Hungerford. “We are grateful to the foundation for continued support of our program."

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee has a number of programs to fulfill their mission of providing services, with dignity and respect, that help people become self-sufficient. Program details can be viewed by visiting here.

The CATS transportation program is undergoing a downsizing and restructuring process, including consideration of pursuing more economical vehicles, in response to increased costs and competition along with reduced ridership.

Rochester Area Community Foundation engages philanthropists and community partners to improve our eight-county region by promoting philanthropy that helps to create an equitable community and strengthen our region’s vitality. Since 1972, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $500 million in grants and scholarships. For more information, visit here.