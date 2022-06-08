Community Action of Orleans and Genesee recognized by NYS

Press Release

The hard work and dedication of the team at Community Action of Orleans and Genesee was recognized this week by the New York State Department of State.

In a certificate of recognition issued as part of Community Action Month, Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez wrote “Today we recognize and express our gratitude to Community Action of Orleans and Genesee, Inc, under the leadership of Renee Hungerford, Executive Director, for their extraordinary efforts and service to the State of New York and their contributions to the ongoing efforts and service to the State of New York and their contributions to the ongoing efforts to strengthen and enhance the success of the community action network.”

Renee joined Community Action of Orleans and Genesee in 2020. Since taking the reins as CEO, she has worked tirelessly to identify the needs of Orleans County and Genesee residents and pave to new paths that meet those needs close to home.

Most recently, Hungerford has been the driving force that launched Community Action’s recently announced “Axis of Care” program, which will increase access to healthcare for homeless and housing insecure families across the county.