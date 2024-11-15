Community Action of Orleans & Genesee still has openings to sign up for the annual holiday basket giveaways

Press Release:

As the season of gratitude and giving approaches, Community Action of Orleans & Genesee is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Holiday Basket Giveaways. These events are designed to help income-eligible families celebrate the holiday season by providing them with a bountiful basket filled with traditional Holiday essentials.

The Thanksgiving basket includes a turkey or chicken, traditional side dishes, and a seasonal produce box, offering a wholesome, nutritious feast for families to enjoy.

The Christmas Basket Giveaway includes toys for children under 18 years of age and essentials for the holiday meal.

Eligible families are encouraged to sign up before Friday, November 15th to receive a Holiday Basket. Interested individuals can contact the agency for more information or to sign up:

Nicole Targa - Phone: 585-589-5605 - Email: ntarga@caoginc.org

Rachael Escobar - Phone: 585-638-6395 - Email: rescobar@caoginc.org

Shannon Harris - Phone: 585-343-7798 - Email: sharris@caoginc.org

Community Action is also looking for businesses or organizations that would like to adopt a family for the Holiday Season. For more information on adopting a family, please call Kristina at the main office 585-589-5605.