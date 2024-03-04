Community Action partners with M&T to present free financial workshops during March

Press Release:

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee has paired with M&T Bank to present free financial wellness workshops during March.

Representatives from M&Ts Financial Education Center will present a one-hour workshop on Budgeting on Wednesday, March 13, and Making Budgets Work on Wednesday, March 27.

M&T can provide information on a variety of topics like budgeting, credit management, building wealth & retirement, and more. The one-hour sessions start at 1 p.m. at 5073 Clinton Street Rd, Batavia.

To register, or for additional information, please contact David Dodge at (585)343-7798, ext. 114, or via email at ddodge@caoginc.org.