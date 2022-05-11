Community Action planning 'Spring Cleaning' event, with free household items available

Press release:

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee is hosting a free “spring cleaning” giveaway event on Tuesday, May 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in front of the building at 5073 Clinton St. Clothing, food, household items, personal care items, toys and much more will be available to the community for free.

There is no need to pre-register for the event. In addition, several agencies and organizations will be available as a resource to the community. These organizations include Catholic Charities, Childcare Resource and Referral, CORE Learning Center, Eagle Star Housing, Fidelis Care, Food for All, Genesee ACE Employment, Genesee County Health Department, GLOW Out, Horizon Health Services, Job Development, Tabaco Free GLOW, YWCA of Genesee County.

Donations in good condition will be accepted for drop-offs at 5073 Clinton Street Road until Thursday, May 19th. Unfortunately, due to limited storage capacity, larger items such as furniture can not be accepted at this time. Please call 585-343-7798 to schedule your donation or if you have any questions about the event.

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and has served low-income and disadvantaged families for over forty years. Community Action programs are designed to empower as well as provide opportunities to those who are not yet self-sufficient.