Community Action receives 2,680 pound food donation from USPS

Press release:

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee received a delivery of 2,680 pounds of food from the United States Postal Service on Monday, May 16. Local letter carriers collected the non-perishable food as part of their national Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which is held every second Saturday in May. Community Action will use the donation to stock their emergency food pantry, where it will be distributed to families in need.

Thank you to the United States Postal Service, the National Association of Letter Carriers, local staff, volunteers, and community members who took part in this event. Your kind and generous donation will help us fill hundreds of plates across the county.

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee can be reached at (585) 589-5605 and is located Albion at 409 E. State St. in Albion. Walk-ins are welcome, but a call ahead is encouraged to ensure the fastest service.