Community Action receives grant for elderly transportation program in Genesee County

Press release:

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee has received a $133,166.00 grant from the Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging of Rochester Area Community Foundation for its Door-through-door Transportation for the Elderly Program.

ìAfter suffering significant losses, exacerbated by COVID and loss of funding sources, we were devastated to have to stop services in neighboring Orleans County. We feel deep gratitude for the support and generosity of the Rochester Area Community Foundation and the Muriel H. Marshall Fund for again enabling us to continue this essential program in Genesee county, especially through this difficult economic time.î Says, Renee Hungerford, CEO of Community Action of Orleans and Genesee. ìThis service is critical for these folks to access healthcare and other important needs.î

The mission of Community Action of Orleans and Genesee is to ìProvide services, with dignity and respect, that help people become self-sufficient.

Rochester Area Community Foundation engages philanthropists and community partners to improve our eight-county region by promoting philanthropy that helps to create an equitable community and strengthen our regionís vitality. Since 1972, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $590 million in grants and scholarships. For more information, visit www.racf.org.