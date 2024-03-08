Community Action receives money to increase cold storage capacity at Batavia food pantry

Press Release:

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee has been awarded $35,946 from Foodlink to increase cold storage capacity at the emergency food pantry in Batavia.

The food pantry has had a significant increase in visitors during the last few years as inflation costs have pushed the price of fresh foods such as produce, milk, and eggs out of reach for many. Community Action plans on using the funds to install an outdoor walk-in unit at the location at 5073 Clinton Street Rd in Batavia.

The combination freezer and cooler will provide an additional 432 cubic feet of storage space and will allow the pantry to focus on providing fresh, healthier options and a larger variety of more expensive items like cheese and meat.

The pantry interior will also be remodeled to take better advantage of dry storage capacity and increase the variety of available items. The project is anticipated to be completed this spring.

If you are interested in donating to the Batavia Emergency Pantry fund, please contact David Dodge at (585)343-7798 ext. 114 or via email at ddodge@caoginc.org.

Pantry walk-in hours are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday. Photo ID, proof of residency, and proof of income are required.