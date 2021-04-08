Community Action to host spring cleaning event May 5 to give away clothes and other household items

From Lisa Wittmeyer:

Community Action of Orleans & Genesee is Spring Cleaning!

We’re hosting a FREE Clothing Give-a-way on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, in front of our building, located at 5073 Clinton Street Road, Batavia.

We’ll have other household items available as well.

Please wear your mask and social distance.