April 8, 2021 - 12:10pm

Community Action to host spring cleaning event May 5 to give away clothes and other household items

posted by Press Release in community action of Orleans & Genesee, Announcements, FREE Clothing.

From Lisa Wittmeyer:

Community Action of Orleans & Genesee is Spring Cleaning! 

We’re hosting a FREE Clothing Give-a-way on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, in front of our building, located at 5073 Clinton Street Road, Batavia.

We’ll have other household items available as well.

Please wear your mask and social distance.

