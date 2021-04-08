April 8, 2021 - 12:10pm
Community Action to host spring cleaning event May 5 to give away clothes and other household items
From Lisa Wittmeyer:
Community Action of Orleans & Genesee is Spring Cleaning!
We’re hosting a FREE Clothing Give-a-way on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, in front of our building, located at 5073 Clinton Street Road, Batavia.
We’ll have other household items available as well.
Please wear your mask and social distance.
