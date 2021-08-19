Community Garden tours available Aug. 31

Press release:

Fresh vegetables and beautiful flowers abound right now at the City of Batavia Community Garden. In its ninth year of operation, the garden started small and has expanded each year and now has almost 50 beds available for lease.

If you’d like to learn more about it and see it first hand, the Garden Advisory Board and current gardeners are hosting an open house to take you on a tour.

Join us on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, any time between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

There are currently plans to expand the garden next year. There will likely be plenty of ready-to-plant raised beds available for lease at a reasonable cost.

Master Gardeners are on hand to assist with gardening tips and tricks and pest management. Gardeners are expected to help maintain common areas if they can.

Join our Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BataviaCommunityGarden/ page or visit the City of Batavia website for further information. https://www.batavianewyork.com/community-garden