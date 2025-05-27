Community invited to retirement party for Dr. Obear after ‘decades of exceptional service’

Press Release:

After decades of exceptional service in family medicine, Mary Obear, MD, PhD is preparing to retire at the end of May, leaving behind a profound legacy of healing, leadership, and community commitment. Her patients will be seen by Shannon Bartlett, ANP, and Kevin Beuler, PA, at Oak Orchard Health’s Corfu office.

A retirement party will be held in her honor on June 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Pembroke Community Center. Family, friends, current and past staff and patients, and people in the community are welcome.

Dr. Obear has been a family physician in private practice since 2002 at Pembroke Family Medicine, which grew to three locations (Batavia, Alexander, and Corfu). On July 1, 2020, she combined her multi-location practice with Oak Orchard Health because of their common mission to provide high-quality primary care to everyone. At that time, we dedicated the health center to Dr. Obear.

“It is with mixed feelings that I announce my retirement from Oak Orchard Health on May 30. I have cared for patients in Genesee County and beyond for over two and a half decades (that’s a quarter of a century!). It’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and my time at Oak Orchard Health has been very important to me,” says Dr. Obear. “I feel it’s time for me to begin my next chapter of my life, traveling and seeing my family who live all over the country. I leave my patients in the care of Shannon Bartlett, ANP and Kevin Beuler, PA. I have supreme confidence in them. They are both skilled practitioners and are compassionate and caring with patients.”

Dr. Obear is well known in the community and serves in many volunteer roles. She is on the Board of Health for Genesee County and the Board of Directors at Crossroads House and Gateway House.