Community teams rally to support United Way backpack program

Press Release:

Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of fans from both the Batavia Bulldawgs and Le Roy Knights, United Way’s Backpack Program in Genesee County has received significant support. At last weekend’s football game, supporters from both teams donated nearly 1,300 food and hygiene items and raised over $560, helping to ensure that students in need have access to essential resources.

All contributions will directly impact students throughout Genesee County, providing easy-to-make meals and critical hygiene supplies. The funds raised through the collection drive cover the costs of additional food items purchased from Foodlink, who provides food shipments to ensure a steady supply of meals and supports the program’s continued success.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from both teams and their fans,” said United Way Community Relationship Manager Lindsey Dailey. “Our community always steps up when there’s a need, and this outpouring of generosity will go a long way toward helping students in Genesee County.”

ARC GLOW Batavia – ARC Community Pre-Vocational Group will transport the food and hygiene items to Batavia High School and assist with bagging the backpacks for the Backpack Program. Batavia High School Vocational Coordinator Jana Kesler has been coordinating efforts with the teachers of the High School Work Study Program and their students. The High School Work Study Program students are now taking the lead on filling backpacks for their peers, highlighting the district’s commitment to empowering students.

For more information about the Backpack Program, visit https://unitedwayrocflx.org/news-events/genesee-county-backpack-program/.