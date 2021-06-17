Companion Retriever Hunting Challenge June 26 at Godfrey's Pond

Press release:

Are you up for the Companion Retriever Hunting Challenge?

There will be one at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Godfrey’s Pond, located at 7925 Godfrey's Pond Road.

This is a fun event representing an actual duck hunt over water and a field goose hunt and is open to all sporting dog breeds that hunt waterfowl.

It is open to handlers age 12 and up.

All dogs should be familiar with multiple shots from a 12-gauge shotgun.

NO dogs that currently hold a hunt test or field trial title can enter.

NO professional trainers allowed to handle dogs; professionally trained dogs may participate .

Registration fee is $35 per dog. All fees for the event will be donated to the Godfrey’s Pond’s conservation programs.

Scoring will be done by Jim Beverly.

First-, second- and third-highest scores will receive plaques. All handlers (regardless of score) will be entered into a lottery for prizes.

The focus is on enjoying the experience with the dogs and networking with fellow waterfowl hunters.

There is no pressure and plenty of help available -- Jim Beverly and Andy Merkel will assist each handler with any training or handling tips for those needing it.

Contact Jim Beverly or Andy Merkel via email to request a registration form and specific information on what the event consists of.

Jim: [email protected]

Andy: [email protected]

