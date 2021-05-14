Congressman commemorates National Police Week

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) commemorated National Police Week (May 9-15) by delivering a floor speech honoring Western New York officers. In addition, Jacobs participated in the Back the Blue Bike Tour this week, honored fallen Western New York officers at the National Police Memorial, and cosponsored legislation to protect officers.

“National Police Week gives each of us a chance to take pause and honor law enforcement for their bravery and selflessness while protecting our communities,” Jacobs said.

“This week was truly humbling, and I was proud to join my colleagues in thanking police around the country, but this recognition and gratitude should not be limited to one week a year. Every day our officers put their lives on the line to protect Western New York and our nation, and we should be mindful of that every day.”

Wednesday evening, Jacobs delivered a floor speech during special order hour to honor Western New York law enforcement officers for the tireless and dedicated work to protect our local communities.

On Thursday morning, Jacobs joined other members of Congress on a bike tour through D.C. to the National Police Memorial. There, members honored officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Jacobs laid a wreath at the memorial in honor of all fallen Western New York police officers.

In addition, Rep. Jacobs also cosponsored the Qualified Immunity Act (H.R. 288). This codifies qualified immunity for law enforcement at the federal level and protects officers from legal liability for actions committed on the job in good faith.

“Our police have an incredibly dangerous job and continually show true dedication in serving our communities. I’m proud to stand with our brave law enforcement officers, and I will continue to stand with them in Congress,” Jacobs said.