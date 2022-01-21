Local Matters

January 21, 2022 - 4:51pm

Congressman Jacobs' statement on General Motors investment announcement

posted by Press Release in Congressman Chris Jacobs, NY 27, General Motors, Western New York, Lockport.

Press Release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement after it was announced General Motors (GM) is investing nearly $154 million into its Western New York Lockport Components Plant for electric motor manufacturing. 
 
“I applaud General Motors for recognizing the immense value of our region and for making an investment that will revolutionize their plant here and keep Western New York a leader in advanced manufacturing. Investments like these will ensure good-paying jobs and innovation thrive here, and I look forward to working with General Motors to support this effort and bring our WNY manufacturing industry into the future."

