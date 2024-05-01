Construction is to begin at County Building #1 and Old County Courthouse in Batavia

Press Release:

Genesee County is upgrading essential infrastructure at County Building No. 1 and the Old County Courthouse to address water penetration concerns and ensure the safety of all occupants and visitors.

Project Details:

May 3 - Protective enclosures will be installed around entrances to County Building No. 1 to ensure safety during roof and exterior masonry work.

May 6 - Masonry work will commence on the parapet walls, followed by the roof recovery of County Building No. 1 and copper installation at the east entrance of the Old County Courthouse.

During the project, all entrances will remain accessible.

A protective enclosure for material storage will temporarily block off the central sidewalk, but access will still be available on both the east and west sides of the courtyard.

The projects are expected to be completed by the end of June with a 2-week additional window for inclement weather.

Although minimal disruption to daily operations is expected, a safe working zone is of top priority, and the following safety measures have been implemented:

Designated areas for materials and equipment storage.

Parking adjustments, including dumpsters in a street parking zone and coned-off contractor access to the lawn.

Protective enclosures around entrances to County Building No. 1

Please see the included staging plan for more details.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all during this construction period.