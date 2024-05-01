 Skip to main content

Construction is to begin at County Building #1 and Old County Courthouse in Batavia

By Press Release
Press Release:

Genesee County is upgrading essential infrastructure at County Building No. 1 and the Old County Courthouse to address water penetration concerns and ensure the safety of all occupants and visitors.

Project Details:

  • May 3 - Protective enclosures will be installed around entrances to County Building No. 1 to ensure safety during roof and exterior masonry work.
  • May 6 - Masonry work will commence on the parapet walls, followed by the roof recovery of County Building No. 1 and copper installation at the east entrance of the Old County Courthouse.
  • During the project, all entrances will remain accessible.
  • A protective enclosure for material storage will temporarily block off the central sidewalk, but access will still be available on both the east and west sides of the courtyard.
  • The projects are expected to be completed by the end of June with a 2-week additional window for inclement weather.

Although minimal disruption to daily operations is expected, a safe working zone is of top priority, and the following safety measures have been implemented: 

  • Designated areas for materials and equipment storage.
  • Parking adjustments, including dumpsters in a street parking zone and coned-off contractor access to the lawn.
  • Protective enclosures around entrances to County Building No. 1
  • Please see the included staging plan for more details.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all during this construction period.

