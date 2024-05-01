Construction is to begin at County Building #1 and Old County Courthouse in Batavia

Press Release:
Genesee County is upgrading essential infrastructure at County Building No. 1 and the Old County Courthouse to address water penetration concerns and ensure the safety of all occupants and visitors.
Project Details:
- May 3 - Protective enclosures will be installed around entrances to County Building No. 1 to ensure safety during roof and exterior masonry work.
- May 6 - Masonry work will commence on the parapet walls, followed by the roof recovery of County Building No. 1 and copper installation at the east entrance of the Old County Courthouse.
- During the project, all entrances will remain accessible.
- A protective enclosure for material storage will temporarily block off the central sidewalk, but access will still be available on both the east and west sides of the courtyard.
- The projects are expected to be completed by the end of June with a 2-week additional window for inclement weather.
Although minimal disruption to daily operations is expected, a safe working zone is of top priority, and the following safety measures have been implemented:
- Designated areas for materials and equipment storage.
- Parking adjustments, including dumpsters in a street parking zone and coned-off contractor access to the lawn.
- Protective enclosures around entrances to County Building No. 1
- Please see the included staging plan for more details.
We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all during this construction period.