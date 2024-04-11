Construction, parking restrictions to begin Monday for new police station downtown

Press Release:

Beginning the week of April 15, construction will begin on the new police station on the Alva Place parking lot. This will cause disruptions to the parking in the immediate area.

Please refer to the map of parking in the area that will remain as well as a general overview of the construction site itself.

Patrons to the businesses located along Washington Avenue and State Street, adjacent to the parking lot, are encouraged to park alongside Washington Avenue or a surrounding side street whenever possible.

Handicap accessible parking will remain accessible during the project with some disruptions for milling and paving operations.

Employees who work at any of the facilities adjacent to the parking lot are encouraged to park in the City Centre parking near the old JC Penney's building.

As a reminder parking along the southside of Washington Avenue is limited to 2 hours from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. except Sundays and Holidays. There is No Parking along the north side of Washington Avenue at any time.

Please follow all posted parking regulations to ensure the safety of all who use the area.