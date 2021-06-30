Contestants invited to get some limelight at the Genesee County Fair Talent Show

Press release:

With everything that has been canceled in the past year and a half, one thing that is remaining the same is the Genesee County Fair Talent Show!

All are welcome to show off their talents, whether it is music, dance, comedy or more.

The fair is set for July 24-31.

Participants will receive a goody bag and first, second, and third prizes will be awarded.

Participants will be divided into age groups: tiny tots (ages 5 and under); mini (ages 6-12); and maxi (ages 13 and up).

To register, fill out this form

If you are a business or individual wanting to sponsor a prize, fill out this form