Cooperative Extension of Genesee County to highlight volunteers at annual recognition dinner

Press Release:

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Genesee County will hold its Annual Meeting and Recognition Dinner on Tuesday, October 29, at 5 p.m. at Terry Hills Restaurant, 5122 Clinton Street Rd., Batavia.

CCE of Genesee County cordially invites you to join us for dinner and help us recognize our Volunteer of the Year recipients.

Cornell Cooperative Extension friends, volunteers, and members of the community are welcome to attend.

Please register by October 21st by visiting our website or contacting Yvonne Peck at dp3@cornell.edu or 585-343-3040 Ext. 123.