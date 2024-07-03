Corfu Farmers Market opens for the season on Monday

Press Release:

The Corfu Farmers Market is excited to announce the opening date for the 2024 season - Monday, July 8! The market will be open every Monday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. until September 23. The market is held at the Corfu United Presbyterian Church located at 63 Alleghany Rd., Corfu.

The Corfu Farmers Market is a community staple, providing fresh, locally grown produce and handmade goods to the area. Over 10+ vendors this year with amazing offerings.

New this year is the 2024 Corfu Farmers Market Music Series - This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART! The lineup includes:

July 8 - Davey O.

July 15 - Tim Wright

August 12- Southpaw Sal

August 19 - Sara Elizabeth

and more!

On the last monday of every month local team trivia, and weekly food trucks.

Weekly our children who visit the market can Find the Sunflower - sponsored by Reeb Family Moving, hidden amongst a weekly vendor. Join us on the second Monday of every month for a Scavanager Hunt, Rock Painting, and Carnival games, sponsored by the Corfu United Presbyterian Church.

Joining us on Monday, July 15 the Genesee County Office for the Aging will be at the Corfu Farmers’ Market from 4-6pm to distribute Senior Farmers’ Market coupons to income-eligible individuals 60 years of age and older.

We look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers and meeting new ones in the 2024 season.

For more information about the Corfu Farmers Market and the upcoming season, please visit our website at www.corfuny.gov or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.