Corfu hosting third annual Fall Festival on Oct.1

Press release:

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Village of Corfu will host its 3rd annual Autumn in the Village festival.

Event organizer and Deputy Mayor Mikel Doktor says this will be the biggest event yet.

There will be dozens of vendors and hand-selling fall-related crafts, pumpkins and local produce, art demonstrations, a street magician, cider and doughnuts, kids activities, cosplayers and more.

DJ Biggs will be spinning tunes throughout the event and there will be special appearances by the Corfu Community Band and the Pembroke HS Pep Band.

Local food trucks will be on hand as well as local distillers.

The event will take place outside of the Pembroke Intermediate school at 58 Alleghany St. Event parking is across the street.

The Corfu Presbyterian Church will be holding its annual chowder sale and basket raffle.

The Corfu Grange will be serving up treats as well.

The event runs from noon until 5 pm.