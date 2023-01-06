Corfu native named dean of Fredonia's School of Music

Press Release:

The State University of New York at Fredonia has announced the appointment of David A. Stringham, Ph.D., as Dean of Fredonia’s renowned School of Music.



“The Fredonia School of Music has a long history of excellence, and Dr. Stringham brings experience that will continue that success,” said Executive Vice President and Provost David Starrett. “We were impressed by David’s vision for new programs that will only enhance the stellar student experience. I look forward to working with Dr. Stringham to continue moving the Fredonia School of Music forward.”



Dr. Stringham, who grew up in Corfu, most recently served as the Executive Director of the Office of Creative Propulsion at James Madison University. He has been a part of the School of Music and College of Visual and Performing Arts at James Madison University since 2010. In addition to being a full professor of music, Dr. Stringham co-founded JMU’s Center for Inclusive Music Engagement and served as its founding director. He was also the Assessment Coordinator for the School of Music, and the Director of Research, Entrepreneurship, and Engagement in the College of Visual and Performing Arts. His work has been supported through dozens of grants from such institutions as the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the 4-VA Collaborative.



“I am honored to accept President Kolison’s invitation to serve as Dean of Fredonia’s School of Music,” Dr. Stringham said. “As a Western New York native, a student and colleague of Fredonia graduates, a former New York State public school music teacher, and a music teacher educator and researcher, I have long been keenly aware of and impressed by the Fredonia School of Music, its faculty, and its alumni. It is exciting and meaningful to join Fredonia’s School of Music as it seeks to build on its rich history and stellar reputation through self-examination and re-imagination. I look forward to working with Provost Starrett, Vice Provost Horowitz, and my new colleagues in the School of Music, across campus, and in the community, to help facilitate the School of Music’s next steps.”



Dr. Stringham received his Bachelor of Music (Music Education), Master of Music (Music Education), and Doctor of Philosophy (Music Education) from the University of Rochester.



Dr. Stringham will begin his role at SUNY Fredonia during the spring semester.



Photo of Dr. David A. Stringham by Cody Troyer