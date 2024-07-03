Corfu-Pembroke Dollars for Scholars announces 2024 scholarship recipients

Press Release:
More free money still flows from the Corfu Dollars for Scholars organization! Hopefully with the Coronavirus in the past, we PROUDLY announce that 18 Pembroke scholars overcame the obstacles encountered during their freshman thru junior years to win 32 scholarship awards for continued studies worth $48,050. In the last 15 years of service our DFS chapter has awarded 204 Pembroke graduates over
$193,150.
Each award winner was also presented with a lawn sign to recognize their successes and award-winning academic achievements.
The Corfu-Pembroke Community and your DFS chapter recognize not only the efforts of these students but also applaud the efforts of Pembroke teachers, administrators and support personnel involved in the years of preparation to achieve these results.
Indeed, all the support, encouragement and occasional necessary cajoling of caring parents must also be recognized. It is evident that many in our community value education. These student achievements represent the best of what our schools provide for our community.
2024 Corfu-Pembroke DFS Scholarship winners:
Hannah Beach
- ButterCrumbs Award $ 200.00
- Vernon J. Rupert Scholarship Award $ 5,000.00
Isabella Blake
- Vernon J. Rupert Scholarship Award $ 5,000.00
Samuel Burton
- Cathie-Wild VFW Award $ 1,000.00
Miriam Cruz Vargas
- Lamb Medical Scholarship $ 250.00
- Mark Miano Scholarship $. 500.00
Isla Czechowicz
- Kern Trade Scholarship $ 1,000.00
- Lamb Agriculture Scholarship $ 250.00
- Nichols Family Scholarship $ 500.00
Mykenzie Dylag
- Vernon J. Rupert Scholarship Award $ 5,000.00
Sarah Forness
- Corfu-Pembroke Alumni Award $ 1,000.00
- PHS Class of 1972 $ 100.00
Michael Geck
- Sofie J. Chmielewski DFS Award $ 1,000.00
Emily Guilian
- Vernon J. Rupert Scholarship Award $ 5,000.00
Everett Hartz
- John Buyers Memorial Scholarship $ 4,000.00
- PHS Class of 1965 $ 500.00
Ashley Johnson
- Alyson Diane Krzanak Scholarship $ 500.00
- Dollars for Scholars Scholarship #1 $ 250.00
- Dollars for Scholars Scholarship #2 $ 250.00
- Wood Legal Scholarship $ 250.00
William Levinstein
- Pembroke Hall of Fame Scholarship $ 1,000.00
Lily Martin
- Kelsey Milks Memorial Scholarship $ 500.00
- Sofie J. Chmielewski Scholarship $ 1,000.00
Samantha Millen
- Corfu-Pembroke Alumni Scholarship $ 1,000.00
- Mruczek Family Medical Scholarship $ 2,000.00
Elle Peterson
- Arnie Barnette Kids/Club Scholarship $ 1,000.00
- Kevin Steffan Memorial Scholarship $ 1,000.00
Anneka Pray
- Vernon J. Rupert Scholarship $ 5,000.00
Anna Speidel
- Harry Dibble Memorial Scholarship $ 500.00
- Eric Tiede Memorial Scholarship $ 1,500.00
Tyson Totten
- Jeremy R. Gabbey Memorial Scholarship $ 1,000.00
- Sofie J. Chmielewski Scholarship $ 1,000.00
Dollars for Scholars is proud of these student accomplishments.