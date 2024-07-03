Corfu-Pembroke Dollars for Scholars announces 2024 scholarship recipients

Press Release:

More free money still flows from the Corfu Dollars for Scholars organization! Hopefully with the Coronavirus in the past, we PROUDLY announce that 18 Pembroke scholars overcame the obstacles encountered during their freshman thru junior years to win 32 scholarship awards for continued studies worth $48,050. In the last 15 years of service our DFS chapter has awarded 204 Pembroke graduates over

$193,150.

Each award winner was also presented with a lawn sign to recognize their successes and award-winning academic achievements.

The Corfu-Pembroke Community and your DFS chapter recognize not only the efforts of these students but also applaud the efforts of Pembroke teachers, administrators and support personnel involved in the years of preparation to achieve these results.

Indeed, all the support, encouragement and occasional necessary cajoling of caring parents must also be recognized. It is evident that many in our community value education. These student achievements represent the best of what our schools provide for our community.

2024 Corfu-Pembroke DFS Scholarship winners:

Hannah Beach

ButterCrumbs Award $ 200.00

Vernon J. Rupert Scholarship Award $ 5,000.00

Isabella Blake

Vernon J. Rupert Scholarship Award $ 5,000.00

Samuel Burton

Cathie-Wild VFW Award $ 1,000.00

Miriam Cruz Vargas

Lamb Medical Scholarship $ 250.00

Mark Miano Scholarship $. 500.00

Isla Czechowicz

Kern Trade Scholarship $ 1,000.00

Lamb Agriculture Scholarship $ 250.00

Nichols Family Scholarship $ 500.00

Mykenzie Dylag

Vernon J. Rupert Scholarship Award $ 5,000.00

Sarah Forness

Corfu-Pembroke Alumni Award $ 1,000.00

PHS Class of 1972 $ 100.00

Michael Geck

Sofie J. Chmielewski DFS Award $ 1,000.00

Emily Guilian

Vernon J. Rupert Scholarship Award $ 5,000.00

Everett Hartz

John Buyers Memorial Scholarship $ 4,000.00

PHS Class of 1965 $ 500.00

Ashley Johnson

Alyson Diane Krzanak Scholarship $ 500.00

Dollars for Scholars Scholarship #1 $ 250.00

Dollars for Scholars Scholarship #2 $ 250.00

Wood Legal Scholarship $ 250.00

William Levinstein

Pembroke Hall of Fame Scholarship $ 1,000.00

Lily Martin

Kelsey Milks Memorial Scholarship $ 500.00

Sofie J. Chmielewski Scholarship $ 1,000.00

Samantha Millen

Corfu-Pembroke Alumni Scholarship $ 1,000.00

Mruczek Family Medical Scholarship $ 2,000.00

Elle Peterson

Arnie Barnette Kids/Club Scholarship $ 1,000.00

Kevin Steffan Memorial Scholarship $ 1,000.00

Anneka Pray

Vernon J. Rupert Scholarship $ 5,000.00

Anna Speidel

Harry Dibble Memorial Scholarship $ 500.00

Eric Tiede Memorial Scholarship $ 1,500.00

Tyson Totten

Jeremy R. Gabbey Memorial Scholarship $ 1,000.00

Sofie J. Chmielewski Scholarship $ 1,000.00

Dollars for Scholars is proud of these student accomplishments.