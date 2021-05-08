Corfu residents bring spring color to village with adopt-a-pot program

Submitted by Jessica Doktor, committee organizer for Better Corfu.

Commonly when someone mentions Corfu NY, you think of the little village that you drive through in the blink of an eye when you are on your way to Darien Lake. You stop at the light and see a bank, a gun shop, and a gas station. While it might be a pass-through for many, there are roughly about 700 residents.

Mike Doktor, Deputy Mayor remembers a much more vivid livelier Corfu growing up. When Doktor purchased his family home near the Village center in 2018, he sought potential in something that gave residents and passersby an esthetic appeal. When a neighbor Amy Johnson, told him that she was putting out flower pots on the corners of Route 33 and 77.

Doktor who was newly elected as Trustee approached the board about getting sponsorship and village support to add flower pots on the four corners.

By the summer of 2019, four flower pots appear on the corner thanks to the sponsorship of Pembroke Corfu Darien Kiwanis which continues to this day.

To great success, the Village of Corfu’s board made Mr. Doktor chairmen of the Better Corfu Beautification committee. A committee that also facilitates such events as Autumn in the Village and Farmers Market.

As the committee met before the pandemic, the idea for the Better Corfu Adopt-A-Pot was born. Twenty sponsors both business and residents were able to “adopt” a pot that also included flowers and a sign of sponsorship. Each sign is designed, printed, and donated by Quakenstein Graphic Design and Insty-Prints.

These pots lined the village limits of Main St and Route 77.

Each pot is put together by volunteers, and starting this year the Pembroke HS History Club will be assisting these in putting them together.

The pots will be out on display prior to the Village’s Memorial Day parade.

The interest has proven successful and while all of the pots have been spoken for the 2021 Season.

The Better Corfu Beautification Committee is seeking donations for 3X5 US flags to replace the older weathered ones that also will remain hanging for the entire summer. If you would like to donate a flag, please drop it off at the Village of Corfu office located 116 E. Main St. Corfu, NY 14036