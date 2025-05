Press Release:

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County Board of Directors meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on May 27. The meeting will be held at the Association at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia and is open to the public.

For more information, please contact Yvonne Peck at ydp3@cornell.edu or 585-343-3040 x123.