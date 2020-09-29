Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County holds annual meeting Oct. 20 at Terry Hills, RSVP by Oct. 12

Press release:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County will hold their Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 a.m. at Terry Hills Restaurant, 5122 Clinton Street Road, Batavia.

CCE of Genesee County cordially invites you to join us for an early morning of reflection and “New Beginnings."

Presenter for the morning will be Chad Klotzbach, owner of Alleghany Farm Services and Genesee County Legislator. Cornell Cooperative Extension friends, volunteers and members of the community are welcome to attend.

Limited in-person and virtual options are available. Please RSVP by Oct. 12 to Yvonne Peck: [email protected] or call (585) 343-3040, ext. 123.