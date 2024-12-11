Cornell Cooperative Extension to close for winter break, reopening January 2

Press Release:
Cornell Cooperative Extension will be closed from December 25 through January 1 for Winter Break. The office will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on January 2. May you and yours have a wonderful time during the festive season.
