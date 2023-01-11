January 11, 2023 - 2:43pm
Cornell Cooperative Extension to hold annual meeting on Jan. 17
posted by Press Release in Cornell Cooperative Extension, news.
Press release:
The Board of Directors for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County will hold its Annual Organizational Meeting on January 17, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at 420 E. Main St., Batavia, NY. Election of officers, annual authorizations, and appointment of committees/chairs will be decided on at this meeting.
Recent comments