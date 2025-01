Press Release:

The Board of Directors for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County will hold its Annual Organizational Meeting on January 28, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at 420 E. Main St., Batavia.

Election of officers, annual authorizations, and appointment of committees/chairs will be decided on at this meeting.

For more information, please contact Yvonne Peck at ydp3@cornell.edu or 585-343-3040 x123.