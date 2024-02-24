Cornell Cooperative offers dairy tour, registration due Monday

Press Release:

by Margaret Quaassdorff, Dairy Management Specialist with the NWNY Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Program

Are you a dairy producer interested in on-farm dairy processing? Looking to diversify your operation with direct-to-consumer sales? Interested in value-added production? Well, hop on the bus – we’re headed East!

On March 13 and 14, Katelyn Walley and Margaret Quaassdorff from Cornell Cooperative Extension will be hosting a tour of value-added dairy processing facilities in Eastern New York.

The tour will include at least 6 stops and will depart from CCE-Genesee in Batavia on Wednesday, March 13 at 8:30 a.m. We will overnight in Cobleskill, and the tour will conclude on Thursday, March 14 at 9 p.m.

The cost to register is $100 and can be done online by visiting tinyurl.com/CCEDairyTour.

Final stop locations, times, accommodation information, and additional details will be shared directly with the participants after registering (or by request).

Registration is due by Feb. 26. Inquire beyond that date if there are spaces still available.

Tour stops (subject to change) include:

Trinity Valley Dairy (Cortland)

Byebrook Farm (Bloomville)

Don’s Dairy Supply (South Kortright)

SUNY Cobleskill’s Dairy Processing Center (Cobleskill)

King Brother’s Dairy (Schuylerville)

Argyle Cheese (Hudson Falls)

There will be ample time at each tour location to hear about the farm business history and goals, identify challenges and opportunities of value-added production, ask questions, and browse their farm stands and stores. Following the tour, we will provide an opportunity for participants to come back together for discussion groups and educational opportunities.

If you are interested in attending, or need accommodations, and would like additional information, please contact Margaret Quaassdorff at 585-405-2567 or maq27@cornell.edu or Katelyn Walley at 716-640-522 or kaw249@cornell.edu.