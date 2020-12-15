Cornell Extension board invites the public's input for strategic planning survey

Press release:

The Board of Directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Genesee County is embarking on a strategic planning process to help determine future programming priorities.

They are seeking input from numerous stakeholders in order to fully explore the current and future needs of our community.

Community members of all ages and businesses are invited to participate in this survey, whose final results will be shared through a public document outlining the future direction of CCE of Genesee County.

The needs assessment survey can be accessed directly here.

Surveys are also available in paper format. Anyone needing accommodations to be able to complete the survey should contact the local extension office.

Phone is (585) 343-3040.