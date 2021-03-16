Cornell extension board meets via Zoom next Tuesday

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County Board of Directors meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23.

Meetings are currently being held via Zoom and in keeping with Open Meeting Laws, Genesee County residents may attend. Please contact Yvonne Peck at [email protected] to register and receive link.

Any questions should be directed to Yvonne Peck at (585) 343-3040, ext. 123.