March 16, 2021 - 1:32pm
Cornell extension board meets via Zoom next Tuesday
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County Board of Directors meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23.
Meetings are currently being held via Zoom and in keeping with Open Meeting Laws, Genesee County residents may attend. Please contact Yvonne Peck at [email protected] to register and receive link.
Any questions should be directed to Yvonne Peck at (585) 343-3040, ext. 123.
