Cornell extension offers Garden Talk series

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for their monthly Garden Talk programs starting February 2, at noon. Master Gardener Connie B. will be our host for “Hidcote and Hever, two English Gardens of Renown.” Escape from winter with an armchair adventure touring these two wonderful English Gardens.

March 2 – “Kitchen Gardens” with Master Gardener Kathie W. Kitchen gardens have been around for as long as humans have lived in communities. And no, they are not gardens in your kitchen! Join us to find out a little history, a little design, and what exactly is a kitchen garden, and what can be planted in yours.

April 6 – “Starting a Compost Pile.” Making your own compost can be a fun and rewarding activity. There are many advantages to making compost, including a healthier garden and less yard waste going to a landfill. Come learn with Master Gardener Lori G. how you can easily make your own compost using items from your kitchen, yard, and gardens.

May 4 – Houseplants 101” with Master Gardener Brandie W. Houseplants aren't a new concept, but lately, they have enjoyed a massive surge in popularity. Houseplants are a great way to decorate and connect with nature indoors. Becoming a proud plant parent isn't as hard as you think. We will go over basic houseplant care, including choosing the right plant, light, watering, fertilizer, when to repot, and more.

June 1 – “A Summer Palette of Native Plants for Monarch Butterflies” is the third Garden Talk with Master Gardener Pam M. that discusses ways you can help the Monarch Butterfly. Adult monarchs feed on flower nectar and need a tasty buffet as they travel north from their wintering grounds in Mexico. What flowers, especially native plants, can you grow in your garden from early summer to early fall? Learn what plants will help provide much-needed nectar corridors for monarchs to travel safely and produce their next generation.

Garden Talk programs start at Noon and can be 30 to 60 minutes long, depending on the topic. This free series is open to all, but registration is required. You can attend in person at the CCE office (420 East Main Street, Batavia) or via Zoom.

To attend in person, please contact Mandy at 585-343-3040 x101 or [email protected].

To register for a Zoom link, visit our Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events. A Zoom link will be sent to your email with your personal link to the event.

Garden Talk programs are recorded and posted to our CCE Genesee YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaXK_W80PkoUBj-HBm8OFMA/videos. Upcoming Master Gardener events will be posted on the CCE Genesee County website.

