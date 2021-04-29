Cornell extension's Spring Garden Gala is May 15 rain or shine, also Basket Auction, soil tests, garden book sale

Press release:

Rain or shine, the Genesee County Master Gardeners will once again be hosting their annual Spring Garden Gala on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County office, located at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia.

This annual plant sale features a variety of perennials, many of which are from the gardens of Master Gardeners. There will also be a selection of house plants.

Plant sale starts promptly at 10 a.m. on the front lawn of the CCE office. No early birds please.

Visit the Basket Auction for garden art, gift certificates and a variety of themed baskets. Gently used garden books will also be for sale.

Our Basket Auction will be held inside the CCE building so you might have to wait your turn to check it out. Basket Auction drawing starts at 12:30 p.m. We will not be able to accommodate people inside during the drawing. Winners will be called the following week.

Drop off a soil sample from your garden or lawn for a free pH test. A half-cup sample of your garden soil in a clean container is plenty. Master Gardener volunteers will be available to answer your gardening questions during the sale.

Don’t miss your chance to pick up some great plants at great prices, plus garden art and other interesting items. Arrive at 10 a.m. for the best plant selection. Proceeds from the sale benefit the educational outreach of the Genesee County Master Gardener Program.

In keeping with NYS Guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. We will be collecting contact tracing information.

Thank you for your cooperation and support!

For more information contact Jan Beglinger at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, (585) 343-3040, ext. 132, or stop by the Extension office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia. Visit our website for more information.