Corrections Officer Ridder retires after 22 years of service

Press release:

Correction Officer Anthony J. Ridder retired after 22 years of service to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office effective March 5.

He worked his last shift, A-line, on Sunday, Feb.y 26.

A veteran of the United States Army, C.O. Ridder started his career on March 3, 2001, at the Genesee County Jail. During his tenure, he earned a Meritorious Award and was known for his dedication, loyalty and professionalism.

“Everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office wishes Tony the very best in his future,” stated Sheriff Sheron.