March 7, 2023 - 12:23pm
Corrections Officer Ridder retires after 22 years of service
posted by Press Release in Genesee County Jail, news, Sheriff's Office.
Press release:
Correction Officer Anthony J. Ridder retired after 22 years of service to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office effective March 5.
He worked his last shift, A-line, on Sunday, Feb.y 26.
A veteran of the United States Army, C.O. Ridder started his career on March 3, 2001, at the Genesee County Jail. During his tenure, he earned a Meritorious Award and was known for his dedication, loyalty and professionalism.
“Everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office wishes Tony the very best in his future,” stated Sheriff Sheron.
Submitted photos.
