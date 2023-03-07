Local Matters

March 7, 2023 - 12:23pm

Corrections Officer Ridder retires after 22 years of service

posted by Press Release in Genesee County Jail, news, Sheriff's Office.

Press release:

Correction Officer Anthony J. Ridder retired after 22 years of service to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office effective March 5. 

He worked his last shift, A-line, on Sunday, Feb.y 26.

A veteran of the United States Army, C.O. Ridder started his career on March 3, 2001, at the Genesee County Jail.  During his tenure, he earned a Meritorious Award and was known for his dedication, loyalty and professionalism.   

“Everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office wishes Tony the very best in his future,” stated Sheriff Sheron.

