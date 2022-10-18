Councilman Bialkowski appointed commodore of Point Breeze Yacht Club

Press release:

The Point Breeze Yacht Club held its Annual Member’s Meeting and Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Clubhouse at Godfrey’s Pond.

The following slate of officers was elected: Commodore Bob Bialkowski, Vice Commodore Bob Turk, Rear Commodore Emrys March, Port Captain William Elliott, Secretary Marietta Schuth, and Treasurer Madeline Bialkowski. Vice Commodore Erik Roth was thanked for all his service and dedication to the club.

Members enjoyed a nice fall day at Godfrey’s with a great dinner catered by D & R Depot from Le Roy.

The Point Breeze Yacht Club is based at the Orleans County Marine Park which is located on the Oak Orchard River at Point Breeze.

Interested individuals may obtain information at the Club Website.

http://www.pbycny.com