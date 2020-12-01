Countdown to Christmas begins today at Hollwedel Memorial Library

Photo: Library Director Josselyn Borowiec shows off the Hollwedel Memorial Library’s Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar.

Starting today, Dec. 2, patrons who enter the library have a chance each day to reveal a new holiday-themed book on the countdown calendar.

Stop in and see if you are the lucky person to unwrap a new book that will then be added to the library’s collection.

The library is located at 5 Woodrow Road, Pavilion. Current hours are: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 2 to 7 p.m. / Friday 1 to 5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m. to noon / Closed Thursdays and Sundays. Phone is (585) 584-8845.

Masks are required. Number of patrons allowed inside is limited.