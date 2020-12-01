Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 1, 2020 - 2:10pm

Countdown to Christmas begins today at Hollwedel Memorial Library

posted by Press Release in Hollwedel Memorial Library, Christmas Advent calendar, news, Pavilion.

Photo: Library Director Josselyn Borowiec shows off the Hollwedel Memorial Library’s Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar.

Starting today, Dec. 2, patrons who enter the library have a chance each day to reveal a new holiday-themed book on the countdown calendar.

Stop in and see if you are the lucky person to unwrap a new book that will then be added to the library’s collection.

The library is located at 5 Woodrow Road, Pavilion. Current hours are: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 2 to 7 p.m. / Friday 1 to 5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m. to noon / Closed Thursdays and Sundays. Phone is (585) 584-8845.

Masks are required. Number of patrons allowed inside is limited.

Submitted photo and information.

Calendar

December 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button