County active COVID cases hit 142 with new round of positive tests

New Positives – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County is reporting 78 positive COVID-19 cases that includes Friday, Saturday, Sunday and today. This reconciles the positive cases from last week, including the 30 reported on Friday . The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Darien, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield, Pavilion, Pembroke and Stafford. The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s 70s, 80s, and 90s. Nine of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Thirty-one of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. Five of the positive individuals are hospitalized. Two of the active positive cases are residents from The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia, and one is a resident at the Batavia VA Medical Center.



Orleans County received 25 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Clarendon, Carlton, Gaines, Shelby, Murray, Yates and Ridgeway. The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Three of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Eighteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. Six of the positive individuals are hospitalized. The Health Department has received word of two residents of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehab testing positive. No further information will be shared. The Health Department has received word that one staff member of the Medina Central School District has tested positive. The individual is on mandatory isolation until they recover. Contact tracing has been done for those who are considered close contacts and will be on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual.



Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases.

A reminder the numbers listed as positive/active are current community cases. The recovered numbers are only for community cases and do not include non-county regulated facilities. The total positive cases includes community active/positive, community recovered and all those from non-county regulated facilities.