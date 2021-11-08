County announces STOP-DWI Awards Luncheon

Press release:

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the Genesee County STOP-DWI Advisory Board will sponsor their 5th annual STOP-DWI Awards Luncheon at Terry Hills Restaurant & Banquet Facility. Nine young people from districts in the county will be honored for their commitment to the community for entering the Board’s STOP-DWI Poster Contest. There are 1st-3rd place winners in two grade categories, 6-8 and 9-12, as well as a Computer-Generated Art Winner and a Grand Prize Winner. Additionally, the luncheon will recognize three Top Cop Awards.

The following young people will be recognized for their STOP-DWI poster submissions: 6-8th grade winners; Rhyder Palen, Preston Dinkins and Willow Hoover. The 9th-12th grade winners are Brooke Jarkiewicz and Grace Shepard. The Computer Generated Art winners are Elizabeth Clark, Adrianna Barone and Mia Ridley. The Grand Prize Winner whose artwork will appear on two billboards in Genesee County in November and December is Zoey Shepard an 11th grader from Byron Bergen Central School.

Former Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, Genesee County Sheriff Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush and Village of LeRoy Police Department Jordan Wolcott are receiving the Top Cop Award for going above and beyond with DWI arrests during a twelve-month time period. They are also being honored for their dedication to keeping our community safe

Registration will begin at 11:30 am. The program and luncheon will begin at 12pm. Seating is limited. If you are interested in attending the luncheon, contact the Genesee County Youth Bureau at (585) 344-3960 no later than November 10th.