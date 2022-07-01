County asks residents to conserve water during hot summer days

Press release:

With the recent drier than normal weather and forecasted above-average temperatures, Genesee County officials are once again asking residents to conserve water.

“Work on various water infrastructure projects continues in the effort to increase the water supply, but this process is complex and will take several years to complete,” said Genesee County Highway Superintendent and County Engineer Tim Hens. “This work is to ensure that Genesee County has an adequate supply of water to meet projected demands for the next 100 years.”

County officials stressed it has plenty of water throughout the year on average days, but without conservation efforts, keeping up with demands during hot dry stretches is difficult. The County is again asking everyone to pitch in on water conservation efforts through the peak of summer heat.

“It’s important that we have the cooperation of residents in avoiding watering lawns, washing cars and filling pools on hot days. Water gardens at night or early morning when evaporation is less,” Hens continued. “We have contingency plans in place for emergency water supply and pumping, but if everyone works together to do their small part at conservation efforts we can avoid water supply issues.”